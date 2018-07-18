FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Asked if Russia still targeting U.S., Trump says 'no'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting U.S. intelligence assessments that Moscow was continuing to meddle in American elections.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump on Tuesday tried to walk back comments that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin over American intelligence chiefs on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Asked on Wednesday if Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump said, “No.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; writing by Doina Chiacu, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

