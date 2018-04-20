FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Democratic Party sues Russia, Trump campaign for allegedly disrupting 2016 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic Party filed suit against Russia, President Donald Trump’s campaign and WikiLeaks on Friday, charging that they conspired to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, a court filing showed.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan U.S. October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The party alleges in the federal lawsuit in Manhattan that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and tilt the election to Trump by hacking Democratic Party computers, the filing showed.

Reporting by David Alexander

