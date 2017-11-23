FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flynn's lawyers split from Trump, signaling possible cooperation with Mueller: NY Times
November 23, 2017 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Flynn's lawyers split from Trump, signaling possible cooperation with Mueller: NY Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, have told Trump’s legal team they can no longer discuss the probe by a special counsel, indicating Flynn may be cooperating with the investigation, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Flynn’s lawyer and a spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Thanksgiving holiday. A representative for Trump’s legal team could not immediately be reached for comment.

Flynn is a central figure in a federal probe led by Mueller into whether Trump aides colluded with Russia to boost his 2016 presidential campaign. Russia has denied interfering in the U.S. election and Trump has said there was no collusion.

The Times reported that Flynn’s lawyers had been sharing information with Trump’s legal team about the Mueller investigation.

Citing four people involved in the case, the newspaper reported the cooperation agreement had ended, although adding that in itself did not prove Flynn was cooperating with Mueller.

Flynn served 24 days as Trump’s national security adviser but was fired after it was discovered he had misrepresented his contacts with a Russian diplomat to Vice President Michael Pence.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
