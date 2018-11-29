Former Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Lawyer Michael Cohen enters Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 16, 2016. Picture taken December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Thursday to making false statements in connection with the federal investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, according to a court hearing.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to one count of making false statements to Congress in its investigation into whether Trump’s campaign worked with Russia to sway the election. Cohen said in the hearing that he submitted a false written statement about a Trump Organization real estate project in Moscow.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud in a case brought by federal prosecutors in New York.

A guilty plea may signal Cohen is hoping for a lighter sentence on the charges in exchange for continuing to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.

“I made these misstatements to be consistent with individual 1’s political messaging and out of loyalty to individual 1,” Cohen says in court. He previously identified individual one as Trump.