House Judiciary Chair Nadler says obstruction by Trump, if proven, is 'impeachable' offense

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One as they travel to Florida for Easter weekend, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Sunday that if the evidence shows that President Donald Trump obstructed justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, then it could be an “impeachable” offense.

“If proven, some of this would be impeachable, yes,” Nadler said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Nadler said that Democrats are not currently pursuing such an action, but that they plan to “go where the evidence leads” them.