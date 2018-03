WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Republicans voted on Thursday to release their report on the panel’s Russia probe, senior Republican Representative Mike Conaway said.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) looks on as executives appear before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Conaway said the committee approved the release but would not give a tally of the vote or discuss it further. Democrats have said they plan their own report.