Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

In one of his final acts, Trump declassifies documents on FBI's Russia probe

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, hours before leaving office, ordered the declassification of a binder of documents related to the FBI’s Russia probe that led to a long investigation of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, who has long wanted to prove Democrats sought to use the probe to oust him, said in a memorandum that some redactions have been made to the documents in order to allow their public disclosure.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up