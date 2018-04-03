Lawyer linked to ex-Trump campaign chairman sentenced to 30 days in jail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Dutch son-in-law of one of Russia’s richest men was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 days in prison and a $20,000 fine for lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about contacts with an official in President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who once worked closely with Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was also sentenced to two months of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty on Feb. 20 as Mueller intensified his investigation into potential collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.