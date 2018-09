WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller will accept written answers from President Donald Trump on whether his campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal Bureau of Investigation oversight on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Citing a letter from Mueller’s office to Trump’s lawyers, the Times said Mueller did not ask for written responses to questions on whether Trump obstructed the investigation.