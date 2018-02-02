FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:47 AM / in 37 minutes

Trump accuses FBI, Justice Department for politicizing probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused the FBI and the Justice Department of politicizing its investigations on Friday, just as the White House is expected to approve the release of a secret Republican memo alleging FBI bias against him in its Russia probe.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Graff

