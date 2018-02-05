Trump accuses House intel panel's top Democrat of leaking information

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, of leaking “confidential” information.

The panel is conducting one of several investigations into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly maintained there was no collusion between him and his campaign and Russia.

“Adam (Schiff) leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

On Friday, the House intelligence panel released a memo that alleged that the FBI and the Justice Department were biased against Trump in part of their investigation.

Trump said the memo vindicated him, but critics say it leaves out crucial context. Democrats have pushed to publish a rebuttal.

Some Republican lawmakers have played down the significance of the memo and say the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, must continue.

Representatives for Schiff could not be immediately reached for comment.

