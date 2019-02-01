Trump: assured by Rosenstein he's not a target of Mueller probe - NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a meeting with manufacturers and manufacturing workers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had assured his lawyers that the president was not a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported.

“He told the attorneys that I’m not a subject, I’m not a target,” Trump said, according to the Times. The Times said when asked if that also covered the separate investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, Trump said, “I don’t know about that.”