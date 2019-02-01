Trump: assured by Rosenstein he's not a target of Mueller probe - NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had assured his lawyers that the president was not a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported.
“He told the attorneys that I’m not a subject, I’m not a target,” Trump said, according to the Times. The Times said when asked if that also covered the separate investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, Trump said, “I don’t know about that.”
