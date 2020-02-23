Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, setting his sights on a leading Democrat.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to India, Trump said he had not been briefed on intelligence that Russia was aiming to boost the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

A congressional source told Reuters on Friday that intelligence officials have told lawmakers Russia appears to be engaging in disinformation and propaganda campaigns to help both Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders and Trump, who is seeking re-election.