April 9, 2018 / 10:27 PM / in 5 hours

Trump lawyer under investigation for campaign finance violations: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is under investigation for campaign finance violations and bank fraud, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the case.

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, looks on as his attorney (not pictured) delivers a statement to reporters after meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Cohen’s offices and home on Monday, in a search that was partly a referral by the office of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is tasked with investigating alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Walsh

