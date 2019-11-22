Trump predicts report on the origins of the Russia probe will be 'historic': Fox

FILE PHOTO: With a portrait of the nation's first president George Washington serving as a backdrop, U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a ceremony to award the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that a government watchdog report on the origins of the Russia probe that engulfed two years of his presidency will be historic.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends”, was commenting on an upcoming Justice Department watchdog report on the FBI’s adherence to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) requirements during the 2016 campaign.

“The word is it’s historic,” said Trump, who declined to say how he knew. “That’s what I hear. If it’s historic, you’re going to see something.”