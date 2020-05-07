Trump reaffirms desire for arms control with Russia, China in Putin call

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks at an assembly line during a tour of Honeywell's facility manufacturing protective face masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner - RC2MIG9YOUY7/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about the new coronavirus, arms control and other issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, reaffirming the U.S. desire for arms control that includes both Russia and China, the White House said.

“President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race,” the White House said in a statement

Related Coverage Kremlin says Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid to Russia