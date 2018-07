WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could not say if Russian President Vladimir Putin is a friend or foe, but that he is a competitor.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Trump made the remark in answer to a question from reporters at the White House before leaving for Europe on a visit that includes a summit with Putin in Helsinki.