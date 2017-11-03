FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says does not remember much about meeting with former campaign aide
Trump says does not remember much about meeting with former campaign aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he did not remember much about a meeting last year with a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty this month as part of a federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election campaign.

Asked about a 2016 meeting that included George Papadopoulos, whose plea was made public this week, Trump told reporters: “I don’t remember much about that meeting. It was a very unimportant meeting.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey

