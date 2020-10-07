Trump says he has declassified documents related to Russia, Clinton email probes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter wearing a protective face mask as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where it was announced he will work for at least several days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has declassified all documents related to federal investigations into Russian election interference and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for government emails.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!” Trump wrote on Twitter.