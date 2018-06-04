FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Trump says he has power to pardon himself but has done nothing wrong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had committed no wrongdoing but had the legal power to pardon himself, echoing the argument put forth by his lawyers in a memo to the U.S. special counsel investigating Russia that was made public in media reports over the weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

