April 11, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Trump says U.S.-Russia relations worse than ever, offers economic help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to help boost Russia’s economy and sought an end to what he called an “arms race,” in an apparent diplomatic overture less than one hour after warning Moscow about pending missile strikes in Syria.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
