May 21, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Trump to meet top Justice, intelligence leaders: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Monday with Justice Department and intelligence officials to discuss his order to look into whether his 2016 presidential campaign was infiltrated or surveilled under the Obama administration, a White House official told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at swearing in ceremonies for new CIA Director Gina Haspel at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump will meet at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, the official said.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of Coats in second paragraph)

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

