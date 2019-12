FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a a roundtable discussion on "education choice" at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday at the White House, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the three will “discuss the state of the bilateral relationship,” the official said.

