FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to fight any effort by congressional Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against him in the wake of the U.S. special counsel’s report on Russia, promising to take any legal battle to the Supreme Court.

“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on Twitter.