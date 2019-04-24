Trump vows to bring any impeachment fight to nation's top court

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to fight any effort by congressional Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against him after the U.S. special counsel’s Russia probe, promising to take any legal battle to the Supreme Court despite Congress’ constitutional power to impeach.

“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Constitution lays the ‘sole power’ of impeachment before the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Democrats, who control the House, remain divided over the issue of impeachment even as a new front has opened in their investigations into the presidency, sparking a new legal war with the White House as Trump fiercely seeks to fight any new congressional oversight.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have remained cautious over impeaching Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election while others in the party’s more liberal wing have demanded such proceedings begin.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, released in a redacted report last week, indicated Trump had obstructed justice and noted that Congress could address whether the president violated the law. Mueller separately concluded there was not enough evidence to establish any collusion between Moscow and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has said the findings cleared him of any wrongdoing and has called for an investigation into the start of the probe.

“We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!” he tweeted on Wednesday.