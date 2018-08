WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, without offering any evidence, accused NBC News of “fudging” his May 2017 interview that came days after he fired then FBI Director James Comey and in which he cited the federal Russia investigation.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the news media during an event at which he announced a grant for a drug-free communities support program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Representatives for NBC News, which is part of Comcast Corp, could not be immediately reached for comment.