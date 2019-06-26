Trump, without offering evidence, accuses Mueller of illegal activity

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, without offering evidence, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “terminated” FBI communications in what he called an illegal move.

“Mueller terminated them illegally. He terminated all of the emails ... Robert Mueller terminated their text messages together. He terminated them. They’re gone. And that’s illegal. That’s a crime,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network, referring to two former FBI employees who exchanged disparaging messages about the president.

Trump made the remarks ahead of Mueller’s scheduled testimony in front of lawmakers about his investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Mueller will testify about his report in front of the House of Representatives’ Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees in July.

Mueller found Russia did meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia and did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump repeatedly railed against the Mueller probe, blasting it as a “witch hunt.”