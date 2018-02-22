U.S. judge denies Manafort's request to modify his bail terms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, lost a bid on Thursday to modify the terms of his bail, after a federal judge said his proposal to pledge certain properties as collateral was “unsatisfactory.”

The ruling against Manafort by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson means that he will be forced for now to remain under house arrest unless he is able to offer other alternatives that are acceptable to the court.

Manafort and Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates, were indicted in October as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

They face charges including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to defraud the United States and failure to register as foreign agents for political work they did representing a pro-Russia Ukrainian party.