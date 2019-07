Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on July 18, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

They are expected to discuss economic and security cooperation, the spokeswoman said in a statement.