FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
September 6, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

House Speaker says he has understanding with Trump to fund government

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he has a good understanding with President Donald Trump to fund the government by a Sept. 30 deadline, despite Trump’s comments a day earlier that he would be willing to shut down government if Congress does not provide enough border security funding.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We have a very good understanding with the president that we want to get our appropriations done, we want to get as many bills signed into law this month. And we have a very good agreement and understanding that we’re going to keep government funded,” Ryan, a Republican, told reporters, adding that he is “confident” the understanding will stick.

The Republican president made his comments at a meeting with Republican leaders in Congress at the White House Wednesday, saying of a possible government shutdown, “If it happens, it happens.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.