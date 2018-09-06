House Speaker says he has understanding with Trump to fund government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he has a good understanding with President Donald Trump to fund the government by a Sept. 30 deadline, despite Trump’s comments a day earlier that he would be willing to shut down government if Congress does not provide enough border security funding.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We have a very good understanding with the president that we want to get our appropriations done, we want to get as many bills signed into law this month. And we have a very good agreement and understanding that we’re going to keep government funded,” Ryan, a Republican, told reporters, adding that he is “confident” the understanding will stick.

The Republican president made his comments at a meeting with Republican leaders in Congress at the White House Wednesday, saying of a possible government shutdown, “If it happens, it happens.”