Four candidates at top of Trump's list to replace Sarah Sanders: source

U.S. President Donald Trump brings White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders onto the stage after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has four leading candidates under consideration to replace outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Trump confidant said on Friday.

The four are deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, Stephanie Grisham, who is first lady Melania Trump’s communications director, former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert and outgoing Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment.

Sanders announced on Thursday that she was stepping down at the end of the month as Trump’s press secretary after about two years in the job. She plans to return to her home state of Arkansas.