June 23, 2018 / 4:53 PM / in an hour

White House press secretary says asked to leave restaurant for working for Trump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Saturday that she had been asked to leave a Virginia restaurant the night before because she worked for President Donald Trump.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders said on the official Press Secretary Twitter account.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,” Sanders said.

The Red Hen could not immediately be reached and their website did not appear to be working. A number of people criticized the restaurant for the move on the it’s Yelp page.

Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C. Protesters yelled “Shame! Shame!” and it came as the Trump administration defended its hardline immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nielsen decided to leave the restaurant.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom

