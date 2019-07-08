Trump associate Sater to testify before House panel Tuesday: Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian-born real estate developer Felix Sater, who worked on a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow, will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the news outlet Politico reported on Monday.

The panel issued a subpoena for Sater last month after he failed to appear for a closed-door interview with the committee, blaming an unexpected illness that caused him to sleep through his wake-up alarm.

Numerous current and former associates of President Donald Trump have refused to cooperate with Democratic-led congressional probes of the Republican president and his business interests.

New York-based Sater, whose links to Trump were examined in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, worked with Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen on a plan to build a Trump-branded skyscraper in Moscow while Trump was a presidential candidate.

The House Intelligence Committee wants to talk to Sater about his work on the project, which came under renewed scrutiny after Cohen pleaded guilty in November to lying to Congress about when negotiations on the deal ended in order to minimize Trump’s links to Russia.

A spokesman for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politico cited an unidentified person familiar with the matter for the report.