Kushner, Saudi crown prince discuss "increasing cooperation" in Riyadh meeting-White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks on Tuesday that covered “increasing cooperation” between the United States and Saudi Arabia and Middle East peace efforts, the White House said.

The Riyadh meeting was believed to be their first face-to-face meeting since the crown prince became embroiled in a scandal involving the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last October.