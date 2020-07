FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during family photo session with other leaders and attendees at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and “re-energizing global economies” during a telephone call on Thursday, the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed regional and bilateral issues and the prince “reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership,” a White House spokesman said.