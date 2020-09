FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in a phone call that he welcomed the opening of Saudi airspace to flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and discussed ways to enhance regional security, a White House spokesman said.

Trump also urged Saudi Arabia to negotiate with other Gulf countries to resolve the rift, spokesman Judd Deere said.