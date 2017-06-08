FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump chooses fundraiser Scaramucci for ambassador to OECD: official
June 8, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 2 months ago

Trump chooses fundraiser Scaramucci for ambassador to OECD: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anthony Scaramucci speaks during the opening remarks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017.Richard Brian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Anthony Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, is President Donald Trump's choice to become ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a White House official said on Thursday.

Scaramucci was an adviser to Trump during the presidential campaign last year and Trump's transition to the White House. He had been seen as someone headed for a White House position but a job never came to fruition.

The OECD position is in Paris.

Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Grant McCool

