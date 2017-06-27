Hedge fund executive Scaramucci lands post at Export-Import Bank: source

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund industry executive Anthony Scaramucci, an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been named chief strategy officer of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a source familiar with the appointment said on Tuesday.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser, has been working at the Washington-based bank since the middle of June and also remains in consideration to become ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.