FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Trump weighing Scaramucci for White House communications director
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 21, 2017 / 3:20 AM / a month ago

Trump weighing Scaramucci for White House communications director

1 Min Read

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital, speaks during the opening remarks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017.Richard Brian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering appointing Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci, a long-time supporter, to be his White House communications director, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

The position has been vacant since Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director. Sean Spicer has been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Dubke left.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Scaramucci is being interviewed for the job but that it had not yet been offered.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, had been offered to be the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.