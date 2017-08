White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompanies U.S. President Donald Trump for an event about his proposed U.S. government effort against the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, with a gathering of federal, state and local law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people close to the decision.

News of Scaramucci's removal came hours after Trump swore in a new chief of staff, retired General John Kelly. Politico reported the dismissal came at Kelly's request, citing two unidentified White House officials.