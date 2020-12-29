Democratic Senator Schumer blasts checks legislation he says McConnell has introduced

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package next to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Capitol Hill Washington, D.C., U.S. December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced legislation linking $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks to President Donald Trump’s requests involving social media company legal protections and election fraud, the chamber’s top Democrat said on Tuesday.

“It will not pass the House and cannot become law,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, referring to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.

McConnell’s office was not immediately available for comment.