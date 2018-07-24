Trump submits plan for $200 million investment in Scottish golf resort

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump’s company has submitted plans to invest another 150 million pounds ($197 million) in one of his Scottish golf resorts, the Trump Organization said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. property magnate Donald Trump practices his swing at the 13th tee of his new Trump International Golf Links course on the Menie Estate near Aberdeen, Scotland June 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo

Trump owns two golf resorts in Scotland, and the development of his resort in Balmedie, near Aberdeen in north-east Scotland, has attracted fierce criticism from some locals and environmentalists.

The organization invested 100 million pounds in the first phase of development, and has promised 750 million pounds of investment in total.

It plans to build 500 residential homes, 50 hotel cottages, sports center, retail, equestrian and commercial spaces at his Aberdeen resort, along with other leisure facilities.

“Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year,” Eric Trump, who along with his brother Donald Jr. leads the Trump Organization, said in a statement.

The U.S. president visited his other golf course in Turnberry during his visit to Britain earlier this month where he played two rounds of golf.