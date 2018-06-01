Trump names Fears as homeland security adviser: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday named Rear Admiral Douglas Fears as his homeland security and counterterrorism adviser on the National Security Council, the White House said.

“Doug Fears brings more than three decades of experience across a range of vital homeland security areas including counterterrorism, cybersecurity and disaster response to the NSC,” White House national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement.

Fears, who has spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, replaces Tom Bossert, who resigned in April at Bolton’s request.

With a rank of deputy assistant to the president, his duties will include coordinating interagency efforts during disaster response, the White House said.

Before his appointment, Fears served as special assistant to the president and senior director for resilience policy at the NSC, it said.