Trump could soon fire Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen: Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Under Secretary Chris Krebs speak to reporters at the DHS Election Operations Center and National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from her post, and could do so in the coming weeks, the Washington Post reported, citing five current and former White House officials.

In an article posted late Monday, the Post reported her dismissal could be announced as soon as this week. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Trump canceled plans to travel with Nielsen, charged with carrying out his immigration crackdown, to visit U.S. troops at the southern border in Texas this week, according to the newspaper. Trump is seeking a replacement who will implement his controversial immigration policy with more zeal, the Post said.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who could also soon leave his job, is trying to postpone any firing, the Washington Post reported, citing three officials.

The paper reported that Department of Homeland Security officials who work with Nielsen declined to directly address her potential departure. A department spokesman said the secretary “is committed to implementing the President’s security-focused agenda to protect Americans from all threats and will continue to do so.”