FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 25, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump to convene top-level meeting on election security: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will convene a high-level meeting on election security this week with top security officials on the White House’s National Security Council, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, also plans to hold a separate meeting this week focused on Iran, two sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

Politico, which first reported the planned meetings, said Bolton planned to hold a North Korea-related meeting this week as well.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.