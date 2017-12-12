FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump will announce new U.S. security strategy on Monday: adviser
December 12, 2017 / 6:48 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Trump will announce new U.S. security strategy on Monday: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a new security strategy on Monday, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks about tax legislation at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The new security blueprint will focus on protecting the U.S. homeland, advancing U.S. prosperity, preserving “peace through strength” and advancing American Influence, McMaster said at an appearance with his British counterpart, Mark Sedwill.

McMaster condemned what he said was Russian involvement in a new generation of warfare, including internal political subversion, as well as economic aggression by China.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Clive McKeef

