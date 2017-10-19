Trump to address Senate Republicans on Tuesday: Senator Barrasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch next Tuesday, a member of the Senate’s Republican leadership said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Our entire GOP conference looks forward to welcoming Pres. Trump to lunch to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery,” Senator John Barrasso, the head of the Republican Policy Committee, said on Twitter in announcing the Oct. 24 meeting.