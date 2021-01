FILE PHOTO: The halls are empty shortly before the U.S. Senate convenes for a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Friday moved toward an override of President Donald Trump’s veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill in a rare New Year’s Day procedural vote.

Senators voted 80-12 to limit debate on the bill to 30 hours, setting up final passage.