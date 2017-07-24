FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorney General Sessions visits White House, not Trump
July 24, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 22 days ago

Attorney General Sessions visits White House, not Trump

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks on during a news conference announcing the takedown of the dark web marketplace AlphaBay, at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was at the White House on Monday but did not meet with President Donald Trump, who referred to him in a tweet as "beleaguered" earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders reiterated that Trump was frustrated with Sessions for recusing himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation. Sessions said last week he loved his job and planned to continue serving.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

